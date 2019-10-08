Lutheran Hospital to hold “Stop the Bleed” training

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Do you know how to stop a shooting victim’s bleeding?

It’s an unfortunate reality, but health officials do recommend you know how to do so if you – or someone else – is shot.

The Fort Wayne-based Lutheran Health Network says their Level 2 Trauma Centers will be hosing “Stop the Bleed” training at Lutheran Hospital on Jefferson Blvd. in Fort Wayne next Monday. There are two sessions: one from 3pm to 5pm, and another from 7pm to 9pm.

The classes include an outline of the process plus hands-on practice that simulates potential “critical bleeding incidents.”

Space is limited; call 435-7227 or click here to sign up.