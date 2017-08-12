Lutheran Hospital hosting first agricultural rescue training for area responders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Part of Lutheran Hospital’s campus in Fort Wayne has been transformed into a farming environment, complete with a simulated grain bin and auger, to help area first responders learn and practice emergency extraction techniques.

Partnering with Lutheran Trauma Center and Farm Bureau Inc., trainers from Stateline Farm Rescue, an agricultural rescue training agency, are educating roughly 50 first responders today with both classroom and hands-on experiences.

“We’re thrilled to host this agricultural rescue field training for Allen County’s first responders,” said Jeb Sheidler, MPAS, PA-C, ATC, NRP, executive director, Lutheran Trauma Center. “The more familiar medics become with farm equipment and potential injuries that can occur, the more efficient they will be in the rescue process, which will ultimately improve the victim’s outcome.”

“Having worked as a firefighter for more than 25 years, I have seen the detriment of farm-related injuries and I applaud all efforts made to lessen the severity of these types of unfortunate incidents,” said Jim Noll, Allen County Fire Academy District 3 Training Representative and co-organizer of the training.

The four stations each group will rotate through include:

· Grain bin extrications in the simulator

· Grain bin sheet-cutting techniques

· Auger entrapment extrication techniques

· Patient trauma assessment related to farm incidents