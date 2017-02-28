Lutheran Hospital announces $6.1-million expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The initial phase of a significant expansion and renovation of the emergency department at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne is set to begin early this spring.

Most of the work will focus on the creation of an eight-bed, 3,900-square-foot transition unit located adjacent to the existing 16,600-square-foot adult ER. The new area will allow for short-term patient monitoring while freeing up exam rooms when the ER is busiest.

Other key elements of the $6.1 million project include the addition of a new CT scanner in the ER for immediate access to the latest diagnostic technology; a fifth trauma bay to accommodate multiple critical patients simultaneously and four rooms designated as a “results waiting area” to quickly treat and release patients.

Work begins in April and should wrap up by October 2018.