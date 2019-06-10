Lutheran Health Physicians names new CEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Dan Konow has been selected as the new chief executive officer of Lutheran Health Physicians.

Konow, PA, MBA, was the COO of the network from 2016 to 2017 before moving to a role of vice president of operations for another medical group.

“Dan’s knowledge of local healthcare and his experience with our organization are assets we valued greatly during our extensive search,” said Mark Medley, regional president and chief executive officer, Lutheran Health Network. “Dan is definitely positioned well to hit the ground running this week.”

His previous experience with Lutheran includes eight years as CEO of RediMed between 2000 and 2008. He also was the COO/CEO for Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology from 2088 to 2016.