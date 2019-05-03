Lutheran Health Network President resigns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The following letter was forwarded to WOWO News by a Lutheran Health Network spokesman on the departure of LHN Regional President Mike Poore:

Dear Lutheran Health Network Team,

Today, I want to share some personal news with you. After thinking about this for the past several weeks, I’ve decided that this is the right time for me to return home. I will be concluding my work with the Lutheran Health Network by the end of May. It was difficult to reach this decision and it is equally hard to share this news with you now because it had been my intention to be a part of the LHN team for much longer. But, I believe this is the right decision for me and for my family at this time in our lives and I hope you will understand.

I want you to know I am very confident in the future of LHN. I know with all my heart that each of you wants the very best for Lutheran, our team, our patients and the region. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with you these past two years and I hope you agree we’ve made progress. More than anything, I appreciate the way you take care of your patients and each other. Your caring spirit – that’s the Lutheran I’ve come to know and admire.

Over the next few weeks, I’ll be transitioning my responsibilities to Mark Medley and I’ll be working with our hospital and network leadership teams to ensure a smooth transition. Since arriving in northeastern Indiana, Mark has quickly assessed important opportunities for LHN and I’m confident that his experience and vision will accelerate progress in many areas. We have great leadership across our network – in our medical staff leaders, employees and administrators – and I know things will continue to move forward in a positive way.

I hope I will have opportunities to speak personally with as many of you as possible as I wrap up my time here. I want you to know how much I appreciate you, what an honor it has been to serve as a Lutheran leader, and that I wish you the very best always.

With my sincere gratitude,

Mike

Poore was named LHN CEO and Regional President in August 2017 following the termination of then-CEO Brian Bauer.