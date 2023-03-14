Lutheran Health Network Partners With Select Medical to Provide Critical Illness Recovery Post-Acute Care to Greater Fort Wayne Area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Lutheran Health Network has partnered with Select Medical Corporation in an effort to expand acute care services. In a release Monday, officials from Lutheran announced the partnership that will expand inpatient rehabilitation and critical illness recovery care in Fort Wayne. As part of the agreement, Lutheran will contribute its 36-bed Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Wayne on the cities Southwest side to the joint venture.

The venture includes future plans to build a specialty hospital that will provide inpatient rehabilitation and critical illness recovery, licensed by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as long-term acute care services. The projected cost of the new hospital was not disclosed in the news release.