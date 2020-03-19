Lutheran Health Network limiting visitors during pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Lutheran Health Network in northeast Indiana has announced some visitor restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

According to a posting on the Lutheran Health website, entry to all Lutheran hospitals is limited to main entrances, with access through emergency departments after hours.

Screeners will staff these points of entry 24/7 until further notice and will enforce the following restrictions:

Hospitals

No visitors are allowed in the hospital, with the following exceptions (must be 18 or older): One spouse, partner or significant other for obstetrics patients. Two parents for Pediatric and NICU patients.

Please call to discuss exceptions related to compassionate care/end-of-life situations.

RediMed and MedStat Urgent Care Locations

No visitors will be allowed (the parent or guardian of a minor is permitted).

Lutheran Health Physicians Practice Locations

Only one visitor age 18 or older may accompany a patient, unless at the oncology service locations. No visitors permitted at those locations.

If someone has traveled from a high-risk area for COVID-19, had contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19, and cough, fever or difficulty breathing, they will not be allowed to visit unless seeking medical care themselves.

Parvkiew Health announced similar restrictions yesterday.