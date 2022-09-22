Lutheran Health hosts free breast cancer event on Oct. 8

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release) – Medical professionals and members of the community are invited to attend Lutheran Health Network’s “From Screening to Survivorship” Breast Cancer Symposium next month.

The free event is being held at the Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd., in the Anthony Wayne Ballroom Saturday, Oct. 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Continental breakfast and lunch will be provided to registered attendees.

The symposium will feature informative and helpful sessions on a variety of topics around breast cancer including screenings, diagnosis, treatments and resources from several local cancer experts.

The Breast Cancer Symposium is open to anyone who has been impacted by the disease, would like to learn more on the topic or medical professionals seeking to enhance their knowledge and awareness of local resources and expertise.

Advanced registration is required and can be completed online by Sept. 26 at eventbrite.com by searching Lutheran Health or by calling 260-435-2529.