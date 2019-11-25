Lutheran Health expands family medicine practice to Auburn

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): Residents in the Auburn area will have another option for primary care soon.

The Fort Wayne-based Lutheran Health Network says Lutheran Health Physicians will expand its family medicine practice into DeKalb County in January 2020 with a location off Smaltz Way on the west side of Auburn.

Three providers will join the Lutheran Health network: family medicine physician Scott Armstrong, as well as advance practice providers Tina Leavell and Nicole Sanderson.

CEO Dan Konow says it’s a move that builds upon Optimum Performance Sports’ recent selection as the exclusive athletic training provider for DeKalb Central Schools:

“The development of this new access point is a logical next step for Lutheran Health Physicians, building upon OPS’ new relationship with DeKalb Central Schools and connecting the more than 200 Lutheran Preferred and 600 Three Rivers Preferred covered lives in DeKalb County to more conveniently located care. In addition, we are thrilled to welcome these three outstanding providers each of whom has close ties to the Auburn community.”

The family medicine clinics will care for people of all ages, capable of routine check-ups, managing chronic conditions, and treating infections and injuries.