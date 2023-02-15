Lutheran Downtown Hospital To Host Women’s Heart Health Event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A free education event on women’s and heart health takes place later this month. Lutheran Downtown Hospital will host the event for women interested in learning more about heart health. All are invited to attend the event taking place on Tuesday, February 28th.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death among women in the United States, but warning signs are often ignored while women focus on their careers, caring for families and other commitments.

The free heart health education event will be held in the first floor conference room at Lutheran Downtown Hospital beginning at 5:30 p.m.