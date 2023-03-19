Luke Edwards of IMS Museum on Voting for Next Exhibit, Second, HOF Class

This week’s episode: IMS Museum Digital Content Manager Luke Edwards joins to discuss voting for their next exhibit where you can pick the cars, their ongoing Second exhibit, the incoming hall of fame class featuring Tim Cindric and Tony George, the museum’s car collection and more. Plus, Jack Harvey misses the Barber test with an undisclosed injury and the teams and drivers that could fill out the Indy 500 field…and potentially add a 34th entry.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Follow New Track Record for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.