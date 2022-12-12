Lt. Governor Crouch Announces Bid For Governor In 2024

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch will be among the candidates running for the state’s highest office in 2024. On a campaign website launched Monday, crouchforindiana.com, Crouch states she has “a clear vision for Indiana’s future – lower taxes, keep our citizens safe, protect the sanctity of life, and defend Hoosier values.” The 70-year-old has served as lieutenant governor since 2017 as Gov. Eric Holcomb’s running mate in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.
She previously was state auditor for three years after serving nine years as a state legislator from Evansville. Crouch will join a field of 2024 candidates that includes Sen. Mike Braun, who will formally announce his campaign later today.
lieutenant governor under Gov. Eric Holcomb is not a good Resume considering Holcomb is a RINO, and should have no political future after being a Dictator during Covid while fighting against the State Legislature for Power, giving a presentation at the World Economic Forum in front of the Global Communists, as well as the “climate Summit” with their “man-made climate Change” religion.
Stay away from Suzanne Crouch…she would likely just be another RINO, and there are much better options
No More RINOs in Indy. All too often people like Crouch end up being tyrannical. NO NO NO NO NO not ever! Compared to Mike Braun Crouch is persona non grata.