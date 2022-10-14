LPGA Amateurs Fort Wayne Chapter Players Focusing For National Competition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A group of female golfers have their sites set on a National competition. Recently the Fort Wayne Chapter of the LPGA Amateur’s Golf Association had three teams qualify for the LPGA Amateur Match Play Cup Finals at Horseshoe Bay Resort in Texas. Qualifying was held at eight different locations countrywide with Fort Wayne sending three teams of eight players to the Gull Lake View Golf Club Qualifier in Augusta, MI September 24th and 25th. All three Fort Wayne teams finishing 3rd, 4th and 9th in the qualifier are headed to the 2022 LPGA Amateur Cup Finals October 29th and 30th. The local Fort Wayne Chapter of the LPGA Amateurs has 136 female golfers who play at Chestnut Hills Golf Club and Autumn Ridge Golf Club in three leagues during the summer months.