Lott to run for fourth district council seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Rachel Lott announced her intentions to run for the Fort Wayne City Council’s fourth district seat Thursday afternoon at Waynedale Memorial Park.

Republican Jason Arp is currently serving his first term representing the fourth district.

Lott is the vice president of Group Stellar, which is a public relations firm. Lott also is the marketing chair for the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council and Race for the Warrior.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to represent my neighbors and fellow residents,” Lott

said. “I’m running to serve the people of Fort Wayne. I value listening, teamwork, and

collaboration. I support essential public services and pro-growth strategies that enrich the

lives of our citizens.”

Lott says she wants to focus on neighborhood and community building, fiscal responsibility, education and workforce and public safety.

The Republican primary is on May 7.