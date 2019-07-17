Long-term Interest Rates Represent Unique Opportunity Today

AgriFinancial has partnered with Hoosier Ag Today to produce an informational series designed to provide quality financial advice and information for farmers during these challenging economic times. The Money Minute weekly series will focus on timely and practical financial issues that farmers are facing.

During July, the program will feature Mike Reed, a farm financial veteran with over 35 years of experience working with farmers on financial issues. Reed discusses the topic of real estate based loans. Reed says long-term interest rates represent a unique opportunity today.

“It’s a little odd situation that you can fix an interest rate for 20 or 25 years today on a real estate loans cheaper than you may be able to get a variable rate on operating loans. Definitely, you need to you need to look at those and consider those.”

