Long Beach Recap

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: A recap of Kyle Kirkwood’s first IndyCar win at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, plus the Indy 500 entry list appears set with a 34th entry and Mark Miles speaks on potential future venues on the schedule.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

