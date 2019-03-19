Locally owned plating company announces expansion in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Franke Plating Works has announced that it plans to invest $1.1 million to upgrade and expand its production facility in Fort Wayne.

The northeast Indiana company is owned by a local family. Their company headquarters is located on E. Wayne Street. The production facility that will get the expansion and upgrades is close to their headquarters and located on E. Washington Boulevard.

The company will be adding new equipment and making improvements to the production facility. This will allow them to have more flexibility and give them the ability to plate a more diverse set of parts. Also, the company’s current production capability will be more than doubled.

According to Elaine Bedel, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation “Franke Plating Works is one of these success stories, having a strong presence in the Northeast Indiana region for nearly 90 years. This expansion will ensure the company’s continued contributions to the Fort Wayne community, while enabling Franke Plating Works to grow and better serve its clients across the globe from here in the Hoosier State.”

Warren Franke, owner of Franke Plating Works says “We’re proud of the company we’ve built here in Fort Wayne.” then adds “We’ve been in business for almost 90 years, and we’re still going strong.”

The plan will allow Franke Plating Works to add 17 new jobs by the end of 2022. The company currently employs around 50 people in Indiana. They are currently hiring production operators, fork truck operators, quality specialists, safety and Maintenance specialists and more.

To apply, send an email to info@frankeplatingworks.com. The company states that they readily hire veterans, which account for 10 percent of its current workforce.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Franke Plating Works up to $165,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plan. Those credits will not take effect until Hoosiers are hired. Northeast Indiana Works also offered additional incentives.