Local winery to become “21 and over” location

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – A local winery will soon be restricted to customers aged 21 and older.

In a post on the company’s Facebook page Thursday, the owners of TWO-EE’s Winery provided a new policy update, explaining it wasn’t an easy one.

The winery will become a “21 and over” location beginning August 31 after its “employees have had to take on the role of babysitter for irresponsible parents and respectful guests have had to tolerate mismanaged children.”

The company reports it fought at the state legislature for a “family-friendly agri-tourism experience” and although many guests with young children have been respectful, that isn’t always the case.

TWO-EE’s cited liability concerning Indiana State Law for as a major reason for the policy change.

You can read the full Facebook post below: