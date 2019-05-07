Local voting experiences early problems

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The polls for today’s primary elections opened up at 6am, and it wasn’t entirely a smooth beginning.

Members of the Allen County Election Board confirm to our Partners in News at ABC 21 they already had at least two reports of equipment issues before 8am.

In one case people tried to sign in at a polling computer with a broken printer; computers would then deny people trying to sign in at another machine to vote, saying they were already signed in.

If you have any issues voting today, contact your local county elections office or call the Indiana Election Division at 317-232-3939.