Local vet seeks grave marker for WW1 veteran

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): An area man is trying to get a special marker for a late World War 1 veteran.

Scott Mabee spent his career in the army and currently runs the New Haven VFW post. He tells our Partners in News at ABC21 he’s been focused lately on Harold Schwartz, who fought in Europe, returned home to Fort Wayne, and lived out his days, before being buried in an unmarked grave in his family plot.

“He outlived his wife, outlived his son, and everyone who was in his unit. There was nobody around to ensure he got a marker,” Mabee says.

Mabee has submitted paperwork to the government for a bronze World War 1 marker, and hopes he can install it on Memorial Day.