Local unemployment rate at 2.5%

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There are more than 211,000 people in the Fort Wayne area’s labor force.

That’s according to the latest numbers provided by the state’s Department of Workforce Development. Allen County’s unemployment rate is 2.5%, which means a little more than 5,000 people out of the total workforce are currently looking for work.

The metro area with the lowest unemployment rate is Elkhart, at 1.9%, although their total labor force is more than 100,000 fewer people than Fort Wayne’s.

Vermillion County has the highest unemployment rate at 4.3%.

See the county-by-county breakdown here.