INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Local unemployment dropped in July according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Fort Wayne’ jobless rate came in at 8.2 percent for July. That is up from the July 2019 benchmark of 3.4 percent, but down from June’s 11.2 percent.

Allen County’s unemployment rate dipped to 8.6 percent for July. That’s up from the July 2019 benchmark of 3.4 percent, but is a decrease from June’s 11.7 percent.

Indiana saw a drop from June to July of 11.1 to 7.8 percent. However, that is still down from from the July 2019 benchmark of 3.5 percent.

Nationally, the unemployment rate stood at 10.5 percent in July, down from June’s 11.2 percent. The jobless rate wast at 4 percent last July.

You can view more numbers on Indiana metropolitan areas and counties here.