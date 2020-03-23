Local, state COVID-19 cases up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The number of Hoosiers diagnosed with the new coronavirus, COVID-19, has risen again.

According to the State Department of Health, there are now 259 Hoosiers who have received positive test results for the respiratory illness, up from 201 yesterday. The number of COVID-19 patients in Allen County has risen to six, according to a tweet from Mayor Tom Henry this morning.

One patient each from Allen County and Delaware County have died so far. Six have died statewide.

