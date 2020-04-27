Local pharmacy students graduating early

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): Manchester University says its pharmacy students will graduate early as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university says it will confer degrees to all 65 of its fourth-year students on May 1 and will mail diplomas to the students.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb recently expanded an executive order that allows temporary licensure to graduate pharmacists. Manchester worked with the Indiana Pharmacists Association alongside the Purdue University and Butler University pharmacy programs to advocate for the early degrees.

“The expanded EO allows new graduates in Indiana to jump right in and begin to immediately care for patients and provide relief for those pharmacists who have been on the front lines,” stated Thomas Smith, dean of pharmacy programs at Manchester University.

The school says students can work with a temporary license while completing the required licensures and exams. The university says pharmacies are currently seeing a bigger demand as people stock up on medication and seek health care advice.

Traditional commencement ceremonies will take place in the fall.