Local organizations offering free tax prep services

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s tax season, and one local nonprofit is offering free tax prep services.

If your household earned less than $56,000 last year, you qualify for free tax prep services from the United Way of Allen County, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The organization is working with the Volunteer Center and the Catholic Charities Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend to help families in Allen, DeKalb, Noble, and Steuben Counties between now and April 13th.

