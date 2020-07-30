Local organizations give out 400 backpacks for kids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Area organizations partnered to give out 400 backpacks with school supplies to kids Thursday afternoon.

Lifeline Youth & Family Services gave out the backpacks to kids at the Brookmill Court Apartments as part of their annual backpack roundup event. Families also received non-perishable food, games, toothbrushes and cloth face coverings.

A recent study by the National Retail Foundation revealed that families expect to spend more on school supplies this year due to virtual learning. That same study also found that families will spend an average of $131 on school supplies this year.

Northwest Bank, US Savings Bank, New Covenant Worship Center, Heaven 2 Earth Baptist Church, The Chapel, Fellowship Missionary Church, A Spoonful of Sugar and the Fort Wayne Housing Authority all partnered with Lifeline for the event.