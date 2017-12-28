Local nonprofit to shut down Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A local nonprofit that runs out of the Allen County Public Library will shut down tomorrow.

The Paul Clarke Nonprofit Resource Center will cease to be on Friday, after losing its funding. The Journal Gazette reports the center developed training for “all aspects” of the nonprofit industry, but will be going away after the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne and the Foellinger Foundation chose to discontinue $125,000 in combined yearly funding.

The Community Foundation says it will instead support the Indiana Nonprofit Resource Network, after area nonprofits said they wanted more intensive training than the Paul Clarke Center was providing.