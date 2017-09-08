Local manufacturing company plans expansion, 100 new job positions

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO) – A local manufacturing company plans to expand its operations in Columbia City, bringing 100 new jobs.

Advanced Assembly, LLC, is a joint venture between Comer Holdings, LLC and Lear Corporation. The company assembles and manufactures seating systems for Chevrolet’s Silverado pickup trucks.

Advanced Assembly plans to invest more than $7 million in the expansion, which will include the addition of three new assembly lines to increase production, a new shipping system, and additional material storage systems.

With the addition of 100 new job positions, Advanced Assembly will be one of the largest employers in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Redevelopment Commission approved a training grant of $235,000, which will train employees who will operate and support the new assembly lines.