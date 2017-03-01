Local man claims he bit into a metal screw at Wendy’s in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): A man is suing the company that operates Wendy’s restaurant in Warsaw after allegedly taking a bite into something that shouldn’t have been there,

James Fleming claims he found a metal screw in a hamburger he bought in August, according to the Times-Union.

It was back in August that Fleming bought the burger in question. Fleming says he suffered injuries to the roof of his mouth and required medical and dental work. The suit alleges Wendy’s was negligent in allowing the screw to somehow be placed in the burger.

No dollar amount has been set.