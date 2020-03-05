Local leaders discuss coronavirus plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Covid-19, commonly called the Coronavirus, has caused panic in many areas of the world.

Allen County mobilized its Pandemic Advisory Group in a meeting at the Memorial Coliseum yesterday. A panel of experts met with public and private sector officials to step up advanced preparedness for any potential outbreak.

Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan put things in perspective during the meeting:

“This is something that we need to be concerned about, but there’s no need for panic or anything like that,” she said.

Starting Monday, WOWO News will begin airing a series of in-depth reports on Covid-19 with articles at WOWO.com to help you be better prepared.