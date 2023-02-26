Local house heavily damaged in afternoon fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A house on the city’s south side sustained heavy fire and smoke damage Saturday afternoon.

It began around 2:50 P.M. when the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the 3700 block of Lower Huntington Road for a house fire. When firefighters arrived, they noticed heavy fire coming out of the front windows and door of the single-story home.

Fire crews attacked the fire from both the outside and inside of the home and had it under control in just over 30 minutes. The fire was located in the living room, dining room, kitchen, and entryway of the home.

The owner of the home managed to escape without harm. The homeowner’s pet cat also found its way out of the blaze safely.

Fire investigators are currently at the scene looking for the cause of the fire.