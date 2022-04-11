Local fireworks business damaged in Sunday evening fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A commercial building on the northwest side of Fort Wayne sustained heavy smoke damage from a fire Sunday evening.

It started around 7:15 pm Sunday when the Fort Wayne Fire Department was alerted to a fire alarm at Phantom Fireworks located on the 1600 block of Northland Boulevard. Fire crews arrived and did not see anything visible from the outside of the building. They checked out the inside of the building and found smoke and fire.

The back of the building had thick smoke and some fireworks were going off. A sprinkler was going off right above the fire which was helping to keep it contained while crews came in to extinguish the blaze. Crews had the fire under control in about 32 minutes.

There was water and smoke damage throughout the building. The damage from the fire was contained to a small area in the structure. No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.