Local farmers honored at State Fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Six area farms received the Hoosier Homestead Award at the Indiana State Fair Wednesday.

The award honors families that have made “significant contributions” to Indiana agriculture and have been owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more.

The James and Deborah Roth Farm in Allen County, Pfafman Farm in Steuben County, Weaver Farm in LaGrange County, and the Riddle, Shultz, and Wilkinson Farms in Noble County were all honored.

“Indiana continues to hold strong agricultural ties in the midst of farming challenges year-to-year,” State Senator Sue Glick said. “Congratulations to these families who continue to make our communities strong. Your dedication, hard work and contribution to Indiana does not go unnoticed.”

“It is incredible to see the product of something that has been in operation for more than a century,” said State Senator Dennis Kruse. “I am thankful for farmers like James and Deborah Roth who lead by example and teach us why agriculture is so important in our everyday lives.”

State Reps. David Abbott, Dave Heine, and Denny Zent were also on hand to honor the farms.

Find the full list of recipients and more information on the Hoosier Homestead Award Program here.