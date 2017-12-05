Local elementary schools raising money for Penny Pitch

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Penny Pitch is a short two weeks away, and students across the Fort Wayne area are helping to raise funds for this year’s recipient!

For the first time, Penny Pitch has teamed up with Whispering Meadows Elementary, Aboite Elementary and Lafayette Meadows Elementary schools for a Class Challenge.

Beginning December 4, students were encouraged to pitch their pennies and spare change into their corresponding grade’s bucket. At the end of the week, the one grade amongst all three schools that collects the largest number of donations will win a free pizza party from Pizza Hut!

Shepherd’s House is the only Penny Pitch recipient for 2017, with all proceeds going toward their efforts to provide temporary housing for homeless military veterans living with addictions.

If you’d like to donate, click here or text “PENNY” to 46862.