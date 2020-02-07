Local election board warned by state

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO): A northwest Ohio county has fallen short of state election security standards.

The Van Wert County Board of Elections is being considered non-compliant and is now on administrative oversight by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office for not addressing security concerns, according to the Lima News.

The board is accused of not accurately reporting progress on any changes, despite a 34-point directive being issued back in June and reports of what was called a “security event” a year ago.

Officials say they’ll be in compliance soon. Early voting starts on February 19th.