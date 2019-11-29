Local effort, gone nationwide, asks you to “be a Santa to a senior”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s not just kids that love to receive gifts for Christmas.

One fort Wayne organization is looking to spread the holiday joy to local seniors. The annual “Be a Santa to a Senior” program is all about giving the community the chance to brighten the day of a senior who may be spending Christmas alone, according to Jim Sullivan of Home Instead Senior Care.

“Ornaments are placed on trees in several locations in Fort Wayne. The ornaments have the name of a senior and some gift requests. You can purchase the gifts, then drop them off, and they’ll be delivered to local seniors.”

Since the program started in 2003, about 2.1-million gifts have been given to more than 700,000 seniors nationwide.

Watch the video below for more details, or click here.