Local demand strong for controversial Trump book

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A controversial book about the Trump White House has definitely captured the attention of some Allen County Public Library users.

As of just before 8am today, 218 people had put in a hold request for the book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff, which has drawn sharp criticism from Republicans for its portrayal of President Trump as an unbalanced leader in over his head.

Demand is so great that the library has ordered 48 more copies. A library official tells the News-Sentinel they originally only ordered two copies.

There’s currently no word on when the books will arrive.