Local COVID cases creep up, Allen County back in Yellow on state COVID map

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Vaccines are here, but the fight against COVID-19 is far from over.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter tells WOWO News we’ve seen local cases start to creep up, putting Allen County back into a higher category on the state’s color-coded tracking map.

“This week both our positivity rate and total cases per day have gone up, and that’s put us back in the yellow,” Sutter says. “We’re orange now for cases and yellow for positivity, so we’re not all the way up to the ‘middle’ of the yellow, but we’re up there pretty good and the trends are still going up.”

Listen to the full interview here.

Last week Allen County was in the “blue” category, which means a County is at the lowest risk of transmission of the virus. A county needs to stay in a lower category for two weeks before restrictions are loosened.

Sutter says he’s also concerned that we’ll see more cases in the next couple of weeks due to St. Patrick’s Day gatherings.