Local COVID-19 recovery data coming soon

INDIANA (WOWO): One of the most common complaints we, and state officials, have been getting during the COVID-19 pandemic is a lack of reporting on recoveries.

Hopefully that should change soon.

The Indiana State Department of Health says they’re working on getting discharge data from hospitals statewide to release to the public. Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says statistics on recoveries should be added to the state’s numbers next week:

“We are in the process of starting to get that information through discharge data from hospitals across the state,” she says. “There are a couple of pockets within the state who don’t provide that data, so we’re trying to get them on board.”

Dr. James Cameron of the Allen County Health Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 many people are still in the process of recovering, so complete data just isn’t available yet.