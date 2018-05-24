Local companies seek creative means to fill jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some local companies are taking unique measures to fill a growing number of job openings.

You might say it’s a good problem to have: there are more jobs than there are people to fill them. That’s why Metal Technologies’ Auburn Casting Center just sent out a mass mailing advertising openings for jobs on their 2nd and 3rd shifts that pay at least $17 an hour.

Michael Galbraith of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 it’s a common problem lately:

“They are a great company and they are having trouble finding enough workers to make sure that all of their staffing is fixed… With unemployment now at about 2.6 percent, they’re having trouble finding workers.”

Every day, about 10,000 American workers reach retirement age… a number that will persist for the next decade.