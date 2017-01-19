Local Comcast rates set to increase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Comcast customers in Fort Wayne are starting to receive mailers from the TV and Internet provider, warning them of impending rate hikes.
The average customer will pay 3.8% more in nationwide hikes announced late last year that will take effect next month. Comcast spokesman Mike Wilson says a lot of it has to do with the cost of doing business with others.
“Unfortunately, a lot of the costs that we’re charged by a lot of the popular networks, especially broadcast television, a lot of those costs have gone up for us, as well as sports programming,” Wilson says.
Wilson also cites improvements Comcast has made to their technology, including a significant amount of new Wi-Fi hotspots being installed throughout the area. See a breakdown of the monthly price increases below:
Broadcast TV Fee: up $2 to $7
Regional Sports Surcharge: up $2 to $5
Broadband
Internet Plus: up from $77.95 to $82.95
Internet Pro Plus w/ Showtime: up from $81.95 to $86.95
Internet Pro Plus w/ HBO: up from $84.95 to $89.95
Premier XF Double Play: up from $182.95 to $187.99
Standalone Internet Plans
Performance: up from $69.95 to $74.95
Performance Pro: up from $79.95 to $84.95
Blast: up from $82.95 to $87.95