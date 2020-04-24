Local car dealership donates protective masks to FWPD

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department got some help in the form of personal protective equipment Friday, donated by a Fort Wayne car dealership.

Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne donated 5,000 protective face masks, to be worn by officers as they continue to do their daily jobs in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dave Moser, Manager of Bob Rohrman Subaru, says the donation comes as part of the dealership’s annual “Subaru to the Rescue” effort.

“It’s just to show our support for the community and realizing that they’re putting their lives at risk,” Moser says. “We couldn’t think of a better place for us to give back than to our first responders who put themselves out there every day.”

FWPD Public Information Officer Sofia Rosales-Scatena tells WOWO News the donation comes at a timely moment:

“Our job comes with danger, and we understand that, but whenever we can be a little bit more safely, we will do so, and these masks will help with that.”

“A few weeks back I was watching a program on television, and I saw a story about a company that was making some really nice masks, in Georgia,” says Bob Rohrman Subaru General Manager Gene Davis. “Very comfortable, washable, reusable, so we worked to get them seven or eight each, which will last them a week, and then they can be washed. We wanted to help our officers here in town, and we’re fortunate enough that we’re able to help our Fort Wayne police.”