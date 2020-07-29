Local business, Health Dept. at odds over mask order

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): One local business owner is taking a firm stand against Indiana’s face mask mandate.

Governor Holcomb issued a mandate that Hoosiers wear face coverings while in public indoor spaces in an effort to slow down a rising number of COVID-19 cases; but Bobbie Shane, owner of Field of Grace Floral Boutique in Bluffton, tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 she’s against it, and her business is now offering free food and drinks as a way to get around it.

“If you want to wear a mask in here, we’re absolutely fine with that,” Shane says. “But people have said from the beginning, ‘thank you for making us feel normal when we walk in here.”

The Wells County Health Department says they’re now looking into it and the business could face penalties, but Shane says she won’t back down.

“Even though it’s uncomfortable, even though we don’t like it, I don’t particularly care for it myself, but if it’s going to put this country back up and running then that’s what I want to do,” says Wells County Health Dept. Deputy Administrator Marlene Hoag.