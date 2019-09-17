Liz Harrington on the smear campaign on Kavanaugh

By
Caleb Hatch
-
visit WOWO.com for more audio on demand

RNC National Spokesperson Liz Harrington joins to discuss the New York Times’ smear campaign on Kavanaugh.

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here