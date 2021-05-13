Liz Cheney Is Out! “Bye Felicia!”

By
Michael McIntyre
-

During “Fort Wayne’s Morning News,” Kayla discusses the vote from Wednesday to oust Liz Cheney as GOP House Chair.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here