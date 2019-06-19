‘Living to Serve’ at the 90th Indiana State FFA Convention

This week at Purdue University is the 90th Annual Indiana State FFA Convention. A number of events are happening on campus now through the conclusion of the convention on Thursday. One staple of convention is the annual service project. Here’s Indiana FFA North Region Vice President Savannah Bordner.

“We’re making 100 tie-blankets for Lafayette Transitional Housing for the greater Lafayette area to support its community members and the people in need. We also have four different ‘can-structions’ being made, and then at Food Finders we have another ‘can-struction’ being made. That totals 6,200 cans being donated back to Food Finders after this week is over.”

Sharon Bardonner, Volunteer Coordinator for Lafayette Transitional Housing, told the students about the great impact they would have on those in Tippecanoe County who are experiencing homelessness or are in a housing crisis.

“We’ll be able to stock our pantries that we have with these kinds of items, with linens and blankets and so forth, so that when someone comes new into the program we’ll have supplies to give to them. 100 of anything is a pretty substantial number for us. On a daily basis we have about 60 individuals who will come in for meals.”

Bordner says they’re happy to work with LTHC and Food Finders Food Bank on these service projects. She told me it’s all about the FFA motto, “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve.”

“It’s great to see 317 members from across the state doing that here today.”

New state officers will be elected Thursday during the final general session. Like and follow us on Facebook and Twitter, @hoosieragtoday, to see that announcement Thursday afternoon.