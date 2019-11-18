Livestock Grants Awarded to 18 Indiana Organizations

By
-

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture awarded more than $72,000 in grant funding to 18 projects designed to promote and increase the state’s livestock sector.

“The livestock sector in Indiana is vital to our agriculture industry,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The grants awarded today will help fund innovation and create new jobs, which will take Indiana’s livestock to the Next Level and further strengthen our state’s economy.”

These matching grants were awarded to non-profit organizations, commissions and associations, who were eligible to receive a 50 percent match by the state. The funding can be used for promotional or market development purposes and projects were selected based on those that had the greatest impact on Indiana agriculture.

This years’ projects fund a variety of proposals, from FFA chapters and the dairy sector, to livestock shows and animal workforce readiness programs.

“Animal agriculture is a large part of the $31.2 billion that agriculture contributes to our economy,” said Bruce Kettler, Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director. “These projects impact different sectors of animal agriculture and they each have a unique purpose. I look forward to the work being done to further develop this critical industry.”

The following list includes the organizations that received funding for the 2020 grant cycle.

Organization Project Award Amount
Feeding Indiana’s Hungry Food to Every Table $2,000
     
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry “Meat” the need $7,500
     
Indiana Beef Cattle Association Hoosier Beef Congress $2,500
     
Indiana’s Board of Animal Health Buyer’s Guides $1,000
     
Indiana Dairy Producers 2020 IDP Regional Dairy Meetings $3,500
     
Indiana Forage Council Making a difference on the farm with improved grazing systems $7,000
     
Indiana Hereford Association 2020 Indiana Hereford Bred & Owned Program $1,750
     
Indiana Horse Council Foundation A good foundation clinic and horse show $3,500
     
Indiana Milk Quality Professionals, Inc. Indiana Milk Quality Conference $3,500
     
Indiana State Fair Foundation 2020 Youth Development $5,000
     
Indiana State Fairgrounds 2020 Breeders Cup Stud Ram Sale & Exposition $10,000
     
Maconaquah FFA Maconaquah Agriculture Program $2,000
     
North Putnam Dollars for Scholars Putnam County Farm to Fork Dinner scholarships $1,500
     
Ohio County Fair Board Ohio County Preview Show $2,000
     
Purdue University Exploring the Turkey industry to increase a poultry-ready workforce $5,000
     
Sullivan FFA Chapter Wabash Valley Youth Classic $2,856
     
Turkey Market Development Council Turkey for all seasons $10,000
     
Washington County Goat Association Washington County Goat Association Program $1,500

 

Details and information regarding the 2021 livestock grant cycle will be available early fall.

For more information about ISDA’s livestock promotion and market development grants, click here or visit www.isda.in.gov.

The post Livestock Grants Awarded to 18 Indiana Organizations appeared first on Hoosier Ag Today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR