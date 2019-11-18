Livestock Grants Awarded to 18 Indiana Organizations

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture awarded more than $72,000 in grant funding to 18 projects designed to promote and increase the state’s livestock sector.
“The livestock sector in Indiana is vital to our agriculture industry,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The grants awarded today will help fund innovation and create new jobs, which will take Indiana’s livestock to the Next Level and further strengthen our state’s economy.”
These matching grants were awarded to non-profit organizations, commissions and associations, who were eligible to receive a 50 percent match by the state. The funding can be used for promotional or market development purposes and projects were selected based on those that had the greatest impact on Indiana agriculture.
This years’ projects fund a variety of proposals, from FFA chapters and the dairy sector, to livestock shows and animal workforce readiness programs.
“Animal agriculture is a large part of the $31.2 billion that agriculture contributes to our economy,” said Bruce Kettler, Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director. “These projects impact different sectors of animal agriculture and they each have a unique purpose. I look forward to the work being done to further develop this critical industry.”
The following list includes the organizations that received funding for the 2020 grant cycle.
|Organization
|Project
|Award Amount
|Feeding Indiana’s Hungry
|Food to Every Table
|$2,000
|Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry
|“Meat” the need
|$7,500
|Indiana Beef Cattle Association
|Hoosier Beef Congress
|$2,500
|Indiana’s Board of Animal Health
|Buyer’s Guides
|$1,000
|Indiana Dairy Producers
|2020 IDP Regional Dairy Meetings
|$3,500
|Indiana Forage Council
|Making a difference on the farm with improved grazing systems
|$7,000
|Indiana Hereford Association
|2020 Indiana Hereford Bred & Owned Program
|$1,750
|Indiana Horse Council Foundation
|A good foundation clinic and horse show
|$3,500
|Indiana Milk Quality Professionals, Inc.
|Indiana Milk Quality Conference
|$3,500
|Indiana State Fair Foundation
|2020 Youth Development
|$5,000
|Indiana State Fairgrounds
|2020 Breeders Cup Stud Ram Sale & Exposition
|$10,000
|Maconaquah FFA
|Maconaquah Agriculture Program
|$2,000
|North Putnam Dollars for Scholars
|Putnam County Farm to Fork Dinner scholarships
|$1,500
|Ohio County Fair Board
|Ohio County Preview Show
|$2,000
|Purdue University
|Exploring the Turkey industry to increase a poultry-ready workforce
|$5,000
|Sullivan FFA Chapter
|Wabash Valley Youth Classic
|$2,856
|Turkey Market Development Council
|Turkey for all seasons
|$10,000
|Washington County Goat Association
|Washington County Goat Association Program
|$1,500
Details and information regarding the 2021 livestock grant cycle will be available early fall.
For more information about ISDA’s livestock promotion and market development grants, click here or visit www.isda.in.gov.
