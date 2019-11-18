Livestock Grants Awarded to 18 Indiana Organizations

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture awarded more than $72,000 in grant funding to 18 projects designed to promote and increase the state’s livestock sector.

“The livestock sector in Indiana is vital to our agriculture industry,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The grants awarded today will help fund innovation and create new jobs, which will take Indiana’s livestock to the Next Level and further strengthen our state’s economy.”

These matching grants were awarded to non-profit organizations, commissions and associations, who were eligible to receive a 50 percent match by the state. The funding can be used for promotional or market development purposes and projects were selected based on those that had the greatest impact on Indiana agriculture.

This years’ projects fund a variety of proposals, from FFA chapters and the dairy sector, to livestock shows and animal workforce readiness programs.

“Animal agriculture is a large part of the $31.2 billion that agriculture contributes to our economy,” said Bruce Kettler, Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director. “These projects impact different sectors of animal agriculture and they each have a unique purpose. I look forward to the work being done to further develop this critical industry.”

The following list includes the organizations that received funding for the 2020 grant cycle.

Organization Project Award Amount Feeding Indiana’s Hungry Food to Every Table $2,000 Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry “Meat” the need $7,500 Indiana Beef Cattle Association Hoosier Beef Congress $2,500 Indiana’s Board of Animal Health Buyer’s Guides $1,000 Indiana Dairy Producers 2020 IDP Regional Dairy Meetings $3,500 Indiana Forage Council Making a difference on the farm with improved grazing systems $7,000 Indiana Hereford Association 2020 Indiana Hereford Bred & Owned Program $1,750 Indiana Horse Council Foundation A good foundation clinic and horse show $3,500 Indiana Milk Quality Professionals, Inc. Indiana Milk Quality Conference $3,500 Indiana State Fair Foundation 2020 Youth Development $5,000 Indiana State Fairgrounds 2020 Breeders Cup Stud Ram Sale & Exposition $10,000 Maconaquah FFA Maconaquah Agriculture Program $2,000 North Putnam Dollars for Scholars Putnam County Farm to Fork Dinner scholarships $1,500 Ohio County Fair Board Ohio County Preview Show $2,000 Purdue University Exploring the Turkey industry to increase a poultry-ready workforce $5,000 Sullivan FFA Chapter Wabash Valley Youth Classic $2,856 Turkey Market Development Council Turkey for all seasons $10,000 Washington County Goat Association Washington County Goat Association Program $1,500

Details and information regarding the 2021 livestock grant cycle will be available early fall.

For more information about ISDA’s livestock promotion and market development grants, click here or visit www.isda.in.gov.