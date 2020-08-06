Live music venues call for ‘Day of Action’ to save local stages

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana Independent Venue Alliance is calling for a community ‘Day of Action’ in efforts to keep Indiana’s live music venues open.

The Day of Action will take place on Friday, August 7. Indiana joins more than 20 other states in the National Independent Venue Association’s effort to save live music venues from the effects of the pandemic.

An estimated 90% of small businesses across the nation could close in the next 60 days without intervention and financial support on a local and federal level.

In an attempt to help these venues, the IIVA is providing guidance for these businesses on how to create alternatives including moving to outdoor spaces, supporting Federal legislation, and assist with navigating local ordinances that restrict their ability to open.

The IIVA says the community can help in many ways:

Go to SaveOurStages.com to write a letter to Congress in support of the bipartisan Save Our Stages Act, which was introduced in July by Republican Senator John Cornyn from Texas and Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota. Contact your local business and government leaders to support IIVA’s grant request to the Indiana Economic Development Commission. Make a donation to the IIVA. Purchase Keep Indy Live merchandise. Support your local live music venues by buying tickets to an outdoor show, buying merchandise, and donating.



Business with the IIVA were some of the first to be closed due to the pandemic and could be the last to open.