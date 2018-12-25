Live Christmas Tree recycling begins Dec. 26 in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County residents may drop off and recycle their live Christmas trees at various locations free of charge, starting Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 to Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

Ornaments, tinsel, and plastic bags must be removed from live trees prior to dropping them off at recycling locations. Wreaths are not accepted at live tree recycling locations.

Allen County residents may drop off their live trees at the following locations:

Fort Wayne Area

Allen County Highway Garage

2234 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne

Hours: 24/7

Bio-Solids, Lime & Yard Waste Recycling

6202 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne

Hours: Monday-Friday: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed New Year’s Day.

Grabill / Leo-Cedarville Area

Metea County Park

8401 Union Chapel Road, Fort Wayne

Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

New Haven Area

City Hall— North Side

815 Lincoln Highway E., New Haven

Hours: 24/7

Jury Park Pool

1702 Glencoe Blvd., New Haven

Hours: 24/7

Meadowbrook School—Parking Lot

1065 Woodmere Drive, New Haven

Hours: 24/7