Live Christmas Tree recycling begins Dec. 26 in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County residents may drop off and recycle their live Christmas trees at various locations free of charge, starting Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 to Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Ornaments, tinsel, and plastic bags must be removed from live trees prior to dropping them off at recycling locations. Wreaths are not accepted at live tree recycling locations.
Allen County residents may drop off their live trees at the following locations:
Fort Wayne Area
Allen County Highway Garage
2234 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne
Hours: 24/7
Bio-Solids, Lime & Yard Waste Recycling
6202 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne
Hours: Monday-Friday: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed New Year’s Day.
Grabill / Leo-Cedarville Area
Metea County Park
8401 Union Chapel Road, Fort Wayne
Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
New Haven Area
City Hall— North Side
815 Lincoln Highway E., New Haven
Hours: 24/7
Jury Park Pool
1702 Glencoe Blvd., New Haven
Hours: 24/7
Meadowbrook School—Parking Lot
1065 Woodmere Drive, New Haven
Hours: 24/7