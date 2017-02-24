Little Tikes recalls pink toddler swings due to fall hazard

(WOWO) _ 540,000 Little Tikes™ 2-in-1 Snug ‘n Secure Pink toddler swings are being recalled, voluntarily, due to reports of the swings breaking, causing a falling hazard.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday. There have been 140 reports of the swings cracking and there have been reports of injuries.

The recall includes swings manufactured in the United States from November 2009 through May 2014 with model number 615573 molded on the back of the seat.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings and contact Little Tikes for a refund in the form of a credit towards the purchase of another Little Tikes product.

If you think your model meets the recall requirement, contact Little Tikes at 888-284-1903 or visit www.littletikes.com and click on “Product Recalls.”